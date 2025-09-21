Assam: CID registers case against Shyamkanu, others

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CID, Assam, has registered a case against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sarma and others in connection with the demise of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025. An SIT (special investigation team) of the CID has taken up the investigation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Since several FIRs have been lodged in connection with the demise of the singer, and demands for investigation keep coming from various quarters, we will seek help from the authorities in Singapore in the investigation. We've sought the last video footages of the singer from Singapore."

