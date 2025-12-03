Assam CM Announces 5,000 Police Posts, Says "1.40 Lakh Youths Secured Govt Jobs"

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the significant developments in government employment and welfare for tea garden workers.
While addressing media persons, CM Sarma claimed that “during the current government’s tenure, a total of 1.40 lakh youths have secured government jobs.”
The Chief Minister said, "We have today announced more than 5,000 police constable posts, and the advertisement will be published in the next 2-3 days. I think with that we will reach around 2 lakh youths employed in government service."
CM Sarma also gave an update on the ongoing effort to allot land pattas to tea garden labourers.
He elaborated that a meeting was held with the District Commissioners yesterday to finalise the process.
“In every tea estate, a 4-member committee will be formed, and the committee will help the labourers to receive applications,” he added.
These steps are aimed at strengthening employment for youth in the state while making sure land rights and welfare support for tea garden communities, a long-standing concern in Assam.