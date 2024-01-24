Assam CM asks DGP to register case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to file a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the charge of provoking a crowd in Guwahati during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today.

The police had a tussle with Congress leaders and cadres at Khanapara here today. The Chief Minister said, “We informed the Congress not to take out any rally on the main thoroughfares of Guwahati. Despite that, Rahul Gandhi made an attempt to enter Guwahati with a strong fleet of 200 vehicles and 3,000 people. Imagine the would-be situation of traffic snarls in Guwahati had the 200 vehicles and 3,000 people been allowed to enter the city!”

The Chief Minister said, “Evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill police personnel. Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha poll.”

“There was a barricade, and we have tossed it aside,” the Chief Minister quoted video footage of Rahul Gandhi as saying.

According to the Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi’s unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati.

Taking to the X platform, Sarma wrote, “These are not part of Assamese culture. We are in a peaceful state. Such naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture.”

Meanwhile, state DGP GP Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Action is being taken as per law. Unruliness and violations of ASL decisions, including attempts to change routes through force, are also being taken up with appropriate agencies.”