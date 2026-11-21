Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma applauds Anant Ambani and Vantara team

JAMNAGAR / GUWAHATI: Driven by compassion, Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara, has stepped in to give Raja, a seven-week-old Asian elephant calf, a chance at life.

Born to an 11-year-old mother on October 2, 2026, at Gogamukh, Assam, to an11-year-old mother, Raja suffered a complete fracture of his right femur, the large thigh bone of his hind leg, when his inexperienced, frightened and anxious mother kicked him. At an age when a calf should be taking his first wobbly steps beside his mother, Raja could not stand or bear weight on his legs. He also could not receive his mother's colostrum or milk, the first nourishment that gives a newborn elephant immunity and strength. Raja is being airlifted from Pohumara in Assam to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for emergency hospital care.

For seven weeks, the Vantara veterinary team has treated Raja at his owner's home. His condition has now reached the point where intensive hospitalisation is the only way to give him a real chance of recovery. Since a journey by road of more than 2,500 km is not an option for a calf this young and fragile, Anant Ambani ensured that he could be flown there quickly and safely for specialised treatment within hours in Jamnagar.

"Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit. For seven weeks, he has fought with courage far bigger than his tiny body. Now it is our turn to carry him. Shri Anant Ambani has paused in a world that often moves too fast to stop for the smallest and most fragile lives, taking the time for Raja. His compassion and love for this little calf are providing Raja with a renewed opportunity for life, transforming a journey of days by road into just hours by air. At Vantara, we will give him every chance to stand, to walk, and one day to run," Vivaan Karani, CEO, Vantara, said.

Assam's CM applauds the gesture.

Raja's journey to Jamnagar was also personally supported by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reached out to Vantara at the request of Raja's owner, Bholanath Pegu.

Applauding the effort in a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "At the request of his owner, Shri Bholanath Pegu, I reached out to Vantara. They stepped in and airlifted Raja to their rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar this morning for specialised care, and he is responding well. Well done, Shri Anant Ambani and Team Vantara, for this generous gesture. We pray for Raja's swift recovery."

Thanking the Chief Minister, a Vantara spokesperson said, "We are deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma for his personal concern for Raja and for the trust he has placed in Vantara. Raja belongs to Assam, and his recovery is a shared mission. With the support of the people of Assam, our team will do everything possible to help him regain his independence.

The spokesperson added, "Assam has always been home to India's elephants and to people who love them deeply. Raja's caregivers in Pohumara have nursed him with great devotion over the past seven weeks, and we are honoured to carry that care forward.

Seven weeks of care at home

Raja's owner and caregivers recognised that he needed specialised support, and requested Vantara's help. The Vantara Rapid Response Team reached him on 8 October 2026.

X-rays confirmed a complete overriding fracture, meaning the broken ends of the bone had slipped past each other and out of alignment. The team stabilised the leg with a plaster cast and supportive bandaging, used a sling to help Raja stand and take strain off the injured limb, and started him on a specially formulated milk replacement.

On 10 October, Raja was moved to his owner's residence at Pohumara, where the Vantara team has continued treatment, nursing and round the clock monitoring. A hydrotherapy pond was built close to where he rests, to help him move without placing weight on the fracture.

Why hospitalisation can no longer wait

Raja has developed diarrhoea, and laboratory tests found a Klebsiella pneumoniae infection. He has had recurrent episodes of low blood sugar. Blood tests showed raised liver markers, pointing to stress on his liver.

Raja now needs advanced diagnostics, continuous monitoring, specialist orthopaedic care, and a structured nutrition and rehabilitation programme in a fully equipped hospital.

The journey

On 20 November 2026, Raja is departing from Guwahati to Jamnagar on a specially arranged flight that takes four hours. He is travelling in a crate designed especially for him, built to keep his fractured leg stable and supported. A dedicated team of Vantara veterinarians, paravets and caregivers is staying by his side for the entire journey, continuously monitoring his heart rate, breathing, temperature, hydration and blood glucose, with fluids, medication and milk feeds ready on board.

What awaits Raja at Vantara

On arrival, Raja will be admitted to Vantara's elephant hospital, where veterinarians will carry out a full diagnostic assessment and continue pain management, medication, mobility therapy and nutritional rehabilitation. He is expected to need lifelong veterinary care and monitoring, and Vantara is committed to providing it.

About Vantara

Vantara, meaning "Star of the Forest", is a global wildlife rescue, care, welfare and conservation initiative based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, founded by Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Integrating advanced veterinary medicine, specialised infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise, Vantara supports animal rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and lifelong care. Working with government authorities and conservation partners in India and internationally, it advances ex situ conservation, supports the return of animals to their natural range where appropriate, and undertakes in situ initiatives focused on native species recovery, habitat restoration, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation.