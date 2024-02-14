Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma concerned about population growth, low GER

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed concern at the rapid growth of population in the state on the floor of the Assam Assembly during the general discussion on the state budget 2024–25.

During the discussion, Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah expressed concern at the poor Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in the state.

Reacting to Narah’s statement, the CM said, “Our population is currently around 3.60 crore, and this weight of the high population growth changes all statistics of the state. When we look at the students’ enrollment in higher education population-wise, it affects the GER. I have been saying from time to time that we should tackle the disease, not the symptoms. The disease of Assam is population growth. Assam has participated very well in the higher education survey. I feel that the next survey results will show a better GER in higher education. I feel that it will be around 23 to 24%, which is comparable to the national GER. Recently; it has come to our attention that student data from 130 colleges in Assam was not uploaded to the system. Earlier, these matters did not get much attention. The day before yesterday, I held a meeting with the principals of 300 colleges.”

The CM said that the Assam government has set up 10 colleges, but there are no students taking admission in these. The ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme was introduced in the state budget to inspire girls to take admission in higher education.

He further said, “The result of the Swachh Survey for Guwahati city was not very encouraging. This is not a shame for Assam, but for the whole community. A public movement on garbage disposal was launched by the people of Indore, which showed results. After getting up in the morning, everyone carries the garbage packet for disposal and even pays Rs 100 to 150 per month. But in Guwahati, the people’s reaction is, Why should I pay for garbage disposal? We have to make people aware of this issue. After Lok Sabha elections, I will visit the different GMC wards to inspire the people on proper garbage disposal.”

