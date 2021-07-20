Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Meet on July 23 in Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday, informed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in Shillong on July 23 for an "official-level talk on the long pending boundary dispute". Sangma informed that subsequently, he will be going to Guwahati to engage with his Assam counterpart to resolve the border dispute.

The Chief Minister also said that Sarma's visit to Shillong will be a day ahead of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's arrival in the State capital. He added that the Chief Minister-level meeting will also be attended by the Chief Secretaries and other senior officials of both the States.

It may be mentioned that on July 17, Sangma along with Cabinet Ministers Banteidor Lyngdoh and Hamletson Dohling of People's Democratic Front (PDF) and Chairman of State Planning Board, Chairman Lambor Malngiang had met Sarma in Guwahati.

Conrad Sangma further informed that later both the Chief Ministers had an unofficial one on one meeting which lasted for 45 minutes. "At that meeting we had gone through all the areas of differences," Sangma said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also informed that there is a need to realise to have a fresh approach so that things can move ahead. "If we are stuck to the past we won't be able to move forward," added Sangma.

Also Read: Assam, Meghalaya CMs Conrad K Sangma, and Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet today

Also Watch:



