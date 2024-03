GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan of ‘Unity Mall’, at the ATPO complex in Betkuchi on Wednesday. The mall will be built with an outlay of Rs. 298 crore. It may be noted that the Unity Mall is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks to promote the concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ through promoting ‘Made in India’ products.

Also Read: Assam: Unity Mall Planned To Be Set Up in Guwahati