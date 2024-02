Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a meeting with Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki today. The CM took to X to declare, “Delighted to receive the Ambassador of Japan, HE Mr Hiroshi Suzuki at my office today. I conveyed Assam’s enthusiasm and our commitment to mutual prosperity from the India-Japan Strategic Partnership, through investment and trade opportunities”.

