Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Rohingyas pose a demographic threat

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if infiltration is not stopped now, the entire country would be facing a demographic invasion.

The CM said, "Demographic changes in several states in Eastern and Northern India are happening, which would come as shocking news once a census is conducted. Due to the appeasement policy of some state governments, we are not able to control it, and Indian states are suffering."

Especially, the influx of Rohingyas is turning into a threat for the country. "Rohingyas are continuously coming to India through the India-Bangladesh border, and many states are already suffering from the demographic invasion. Due to our constant steps and monitoring, Assam is no longer a safe haven for illegal migrants. However, West Bengal and Jharkhand are silent on the issue. If the two states do not take any action now, they will soon see a major demographic change, he said.

He further said that if the voter lists for 2019 and 2024 are examined, the demographic pattern of change will be evident. Already, a study has been started with the voter lists of 2019 and 2024 to discern the demographic change happening in Assam, he stated. "I have earlier said that, with the rate of demographic change happening in the state, Assam will turn into a Muslim majority state by 2041," he added.

He went on to say that the Rohingyas are no longer a problem in Assam, but the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand are witnessing this threat. Recently, the Tripura police arrested a large number of Rohingyas. Last year, the Assam police also busted a Rohingya infiltration network, a matter that was also investigated by the NIA. "Illegal immigration of Rohingyas is a big problem for the security of the country. So, the central government should take up the matter seriously with the states concerned," he stressed.

Also Read: 5 more Rohingyas held in Tripura after fleeing from Bangladesh camps (sentinelassam.com)