Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Nirmala Sitharaman’s Support

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday when he sought her counselling on various policy matters like revitalisation of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation and support to build a new satellite township adjacent to Guwahati.

The Chief Minister said, “We’re sure that the people of Assam will be able to receive the fruitful message of this meeting in the coming days.”

The Chief Minister also met Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya on his plans to give a boost to sports infrastructure in Assam. The Chief Minister said, “I always take opportunities to present important issues of Assam in New Delhi in front of Union ministers as and when I meet them.”

Also read: Massive irregularities in appointment of fertilizer dealers of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited: AASU (sentinelassam.com)