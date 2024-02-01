Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes up Key Infra Projects with Nitin Gadkari

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, raised the issue of key infrastructure projects for enhancing the state’s connectivity with the other states in the north-eastern region and the rest of the country.

The Chief Minister met the Union Minister on Tuesday evening and had an hour-long discussion about the key upcoming infrastructure projects in Assam. The important projects that figured in the discussion included the Guwahati Ring Road, a major project aimed at improving connectivity by easing traffic bottlenecks in the region.

The meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Minister assumes significance as it pertains to all-out efforts to improve road connectivity in the north-eastern region, vital for ushering in rapid economic growth and regional integration.

“The discussion is part of a broader vision to construct America-like roads in the north-eastern region for smooth connectivity by the end of this year,” said an official of the ministry privy to the development.

The Guwahati Ring Road project is one of the pet projects of the Chief Minister to boost Assam’s road infrastructure and connectivity to accelerate the pace of economic growth and development in the state.

According to sources, the State Government spent Rs 2,773 crore since 2021 for the construction of high-quality road infrastructure under three schemes: Asom Mala, ASRIP (Assam Secondary Road Network Improvement Project), and ASCCP (Assam South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor Connectivity Project). The roads and bridges constructed under these three projects are: Palasbari-Mirza Chandubi Road and the bridge over Dikrong and Subansiri rivers; roads in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, BTR, and the Barak Valley.”

The Chief Minister said, “We are committed to bridge road infrastructure gaps in the state and ensure seamless connectivity throughout Assam. Construction of roads under multiple schemes is going on in the state to bring people closer.”