Assam: CM Himanta greets PM Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the heels of the swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 ministry, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated PM Modi. He also congratulated two of Assam’s MPs, Sarbananda Sonowal and first-timer Pabitra Margherita.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was effusive in his praise for third-time PM Narendra Modi after he took oath, along with his ministry colleagues, on Sunday. He wrote on his X handle, “Congratulations to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for taking oath as the Prime Minister of Bharat for the 3rd consecutive time...Under your continued leadership, Bharat will keep marching on the path of development and prosperity.”

Congratulating three-time Cabinet Minister from Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, the CM wrote on X, “Many congratulations to Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya on taking oath as a Union Minister in the Cabinet led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. The people of Assam extend their best wishes on your tenure as a member of Team Modi 3.0.”

He also congratulated Pabitra Margherita for his first-time induction into the Modi 3.0 ministry, in the capacity of Minister of State.

Taking to ‘X’ Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @PmargheritaBJP on taking oath as a Minister of State in the Cabinet led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji...The people of Assam extend their best wishes on beginning your new journey as a member of Team Modi 3.0.”

