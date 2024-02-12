Assam CM instructs installation of prepaid electricity meters in all government quarters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It has come to the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that a minimum deduction is made from the salaries of ministers and senior government officials in the name of power bills. So, the CM instructed the Power Department to install prepaid electricity meters in every government quarters, including those in the Ministers’ colony in Dispur.

Before this, it was alleged that MLAs living in the MLA Hostel of the Assam Legislative Assembly campus pay a nominal amount as electricity bill, whereas the common man has to bear the brunt of the full power tariff imposed by Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL).

Taking to his X handle, the CM said, “During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees.”

Also Read: Several milestones achieved in 3 years: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma