Top Headlines

Assam CM Sarma backs Centre’s move to curb ‘unnatural demographic change’ and protect indigenous rights

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s initiative to address demographic changes, saying the move would play a crucial role in safeguarding Assam’s cultural heritage, tribal communities and the rights of indigenous people.
Assam CM
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s initiative to address demographic changes, saying the move would play a crucial role in safeguarding Assam’s cultural heritage, tribal communities and the rights of indigenous people.

Reacting to the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media platform X regarding infiltration and other factors causing “unnatural demographic change,” Sarma said Assam has been grappling with the issue for a long time.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Illegal infiltration and unusual demographic change are not merely the concern of any single state but a serious issue linked to India’s national security, cultural identity, and social balance.”

Also Read: Assam’s Outstanding Liabilities Climb to ₹1.72 Lakh Crore in 2024-25, CAG Flags Rising Debt and Fiscal Strain

Himanta Biswa Sarma
indigenous rights
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com