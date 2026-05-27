Assam CM Sarma backs Centre’s move to curb ‘unnatural demographic change’ and protect indigenous rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s initiative to address demographic changes, saying the move would play a crucial role in safeguarding Assam’s cultural heritage, tribal communities and the rights of indigenous people.

Reacting to the remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media platform X regarding infiltration and other factors causing “unnatural demographic change,” Sarma said Assam has been grappling with the issue for a long time.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Illegal infiltration and unusual demographic change are not merely the concern of any single state but a serious issue linked to India’s national security, cultural identity, and social balance.”

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