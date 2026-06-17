Assam: CM Sarma Inaugurates PNG Supply Projects to Boost Urban Gas Network

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today virtually inaugurated Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in Mangaldai, CNG Mother Station at Uhani, CNG Daughter Booster station at Goroimari and Industrial PNG Supply to Patanjali Ayurveda Limited at Tezpur at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here this evening.

The projects will provide reliable, clean and environment-friendly natural gas connectivity to households, commercial establishments and industries, contributing to sustainable development and economic growth in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that he felt happy to have dedicated a series of transformative and path-breaking energy infrastructure projects to the people of Assam. Referring to the global energy challenges arising from the conflict in the Middle East, he noted that 60 to 70 per cent of the LPG consumed in India was previously imported. In view of the emerging challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon Indian refineries to enhance LPG production capacity and simultaneously promote the use of PNG as an alternative to LPG.

Dr Sarma stated that following the Prime Minister's vision, Indian refineries are now able to produce nearly 60-65 per cent of the country's LPG requirement domestically. At the same time, gas distribution companies in cities across the country have accelerated efforts to expand PNG connectivity. Citing Patanjali Ayurveda Limited as an example, he noted that the company has significantly reduced its LPG consumption by shifting to industrial PNG. He added that extending similar industrial PNG connections to other industries could significantly reduce LPG consumption.

Dr Sarma expressed confidence that if the companies engaged in gas distribution in Assam, namely Assam Gas Company Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited and North East Gas Distribution Company Limited, are able to provide PNG connections to 1 to 1.5 million consumers in the near future, it would result in substantial savings of LPG and make an important contribution to the nation's energy security. He urged these companies to work with greater commitment and speed to achieve this objective.

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