Assam CM: Will release Rs 1,000 cr for BTR in this fiscal

Hagrama stresses equitable development of all in BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 24th Bodoland Day, marking the signing of the BTC Accord, was celebrated on Tuesday at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, with around 50,000 people participating in it. Celebrations were held across 10 district and sub-divisional headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address, recalled that the BTC Accord had been signed on February 10, 2003 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, ushering peace and development in the region. He highlighted major initiatives, including the creation of four new districts, the establishment of two universities, two medical colleges, an engineering college, and the College of Information Technology (CIT), among other higher educational institutions in the BTR.

Dr. Sarma stressed the importance of infrastructure for sustainable development and announced that the Assam government would release Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year for roads and bridges in the Bodoland region. He requested BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to include this initiative in the BPF election manifesto as a special promise.

The Chief Minister stated that the first Executive Council of BTC was formed under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary and that the formation of BTC comprising Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts brought positive changes to the lives of the people of the region. He further stated that the establishment of Bodoland University, the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) and Kokrajhar Medical College marked a significant transformation in the education and healthcare sectors of the region after the BTC Accord. Dr. Sarma moreover said that the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah further accelerated the pace of development. As a result, Tamulpur was declared a new district, Kokrajhar Medical College was completed, and initiatives were taken to begin work on a mini secretariat of Bodoland and Bodoland University campus in Udalguri.

In his speech, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary described the day as historic, recalling that the BTC was formed on February 10, 2003 under the 6th Schedule as an outcome of the Bodoland movement. He highlighted the positive developments in the region since the council’s creation, emphasizing its work toward equitable development and justice for all communities. Mohilary noted that prior to the BTC, the Bodoland region had faced severe neglect, but after the accord, it has witnessed remarkable progress in all spheres. He also outlined the five guarantees promised by the BPF-led BTC government during elections: distribution of land pattas to genuine landless citizens, financial assistance to youth and women, support for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and aid for economically weaker sections.

During the celebrations, beneficiaries of the five guarantees were ceremonially given cheques. These included Rs 2 lakh each to youth under the youth empowerment scheme for self-employment ventures, financial assistance for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and economically weaker sections, and land titling certificates for eligible BTC citizens. The cheques were distributed by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, executive members (EMs), and MLAs. Master trainers and dancers of Bagurumba Dwhou were felicitated with Rs 10,000 each.

Also Read: Assam: Bodoland People’s Front celebrates 23rd BTC Accord Day in Kokrajhar