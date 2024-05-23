Assam: Compensation paid to Batadrava house bulldozing victims

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court was informed by the state government today that the compensation amounts have been paid to the six victim families whose houses were bulldozed in Batadrava in the aftermath of the arson at the police station there.

The HC was informed that a list of the amounts paid to the victims has been prepared and the compensation amounts paid directly into their bank accounts.

The court also wanted to know what steps have been taken against the officials involved in the demolition of the houses and wanted a reply from the government within three weeks.

Regarding the filing of the FIR in the case related to the writ petition (WP(C) No. 239/2024), filed by the wife of the late Safikul Islam, who was subjected to custodial death at Batadrava police station, for seeking appropriate compensation from the state government, the HC instructed the state government to furnish a reply within three weeks. The petitioner is still waiting for compensation, it was stated.

The HC had earlier granted a week’s time to the state government to respond to the demand for compensation by the wife of the victim of custodial death in Batadrava, questioning as to why interim compensation cannot be paid to her.

During the earlier hearing of the PIL, the counsel appearing for the state Home and Political (A) Department submitted that the amount of compensation has already been determined and the matter has been referred to the Finance Department for payment of compensation to the six persons whose houses were demolished.

Notably, the houses of six of those accused of setting fire to the Batadrava police station were demolished a day after the incident.

