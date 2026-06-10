Assam: Containment drive intensifies as African Swine Fever hits village in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A major African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Upper Assam has prompted authorities to launch an aggressive containment operation after Ouguri village, under Rupai Siding in the Doomdooma Development Block of Tinsukia district, was officially declared the epicentre of the infection.

Acting on reports submitted by the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the district administration has rolled out emergency measures under the National Action Plan for the Control, Containment, and Eradication of African Swine Fever, aimed at preventing the disease from spreading beyond the affected area. Consequently, a one-kilometre radius around Ouguri village has been designated as an infected zone, while all areas falling within a 10-kilometre radius have been placed under intensive surveillance. Veterinary teams have been deployed to monitor the situation as authorities move swiftly to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a large-scale culling operation is set to be carried out from June 9 to June 11 within the infected zone. The administration has also ordered the closure of all shops dealing in pork and pork-related products across the Doomdooma co-district for the next 30 days or until further orders.

Furthermore, the transportation of pigs and pork products into or out of the affected area has been completely prohibited. Sale of pork meat at markets, retail outlets, and other commercial establishments across the co-district has also been suspended.

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