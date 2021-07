STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Thirty patients died of the COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday when 2,479 COVID positive cases were detected. The COVID positivity rate in the State during the day was 2.71 percent. Golaghat district had the highest number of 330 new COVID cases on Wednesday. It was followed by Nagaon with 194 cases, Jorhat with 180 cases and Sonitpur with 179 cases.

