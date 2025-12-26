Assam: DCs reshuffled; Swapneel Paul posted as new Kamrup (M) DC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by the state government at the District Commissioner (DC)-level, Kamrup (Metro) district got a new DC. Swapneel Paul has been posted as the new DC of Kamrup (M) district.

The Department of Personnel issued a notification regarding the transfer and posting of DCs in several districts.

According to the notification, Sumit Sattawan, District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Tinsukia. In his place, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner, Tinsukia, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kamrup (M).

As for the others, Aayush Garg, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar; Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner, Cachar, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sivasagar; Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner, Dhubri, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Bongaigaon; Masanda Magdalin Pertin, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar (addl.) is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department; Simi Karan, Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest Department, and Department of Housing & Urban Affairs (addl.) is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Tamulpur; Aranyak Saikia, Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Assam, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong; Pubali Gohain, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department & Inspector General of Prisons, Assam (addl.) is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Darrang; Nirala Phangshopi, District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Hill Areas Department; Pulak Mahanta, District Commissioner, Golaghat, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Prisons, Assam; Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhubri; Parag Kumar Kakaty, District Commissioner, Darrang, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Golaghat; and Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Tamulpur, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar (addl.)

