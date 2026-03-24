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Assam Declares April 9 Public Holiday for Assembly Election 2026 Polling Day

The Assam government has declared April 9 a public holiday for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 polling day, closing all offices, banks, schools, and businesses statewide.
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The Assam government has declared April 9, 2026 — the polling day for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026 — as a public holiday across the state, in line with a directive issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The General Administration Department issued a formal notification to this effect on Monday.

 Also Read: Election Commission of India (ECI) mandates assured voter facilities, assistance at polling stations

The holiday covers a wide range of establishments across Assam. According to the notification, the following will remain closed on April 9:

  • All government and non-government offices

  • Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies

  • Educational institutions

  • Banks

  • Business and commercial establishments

  • Tea gardens and industries

The closure has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act (N.I. Act), 1881.

Public Holiday
Assam Legislative Assembly 2026

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