Assam Declares April 9 Public Holiday for Assembly Election 2026 Polling Day

The Assam government has declared April 9, 2026 — the polling day for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026 — as a public holiday across the state, in line with a directive issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The General Administration Department issued a formal notification to this effect on Monday.
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The holiday covers a wide range of establishments across Assam. According to the notification, the following will remain closed on April 9:
All government and non-government offices
Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies
Educational institutions
Banks
Business and commercial establishments
Tea gardens and industries
The closure has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act (N.I. Act), 1881.