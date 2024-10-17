Assam: Delay prompts re-tendering of 4-laning work from Rangagara to Kaliabor Tiniali

Flyover at Kaliabor Tiniali on NH-37 half-constructed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Anyone travelling to Upper Assam from Guwahati will come across a half-constructed flyover on NH 37 at Kaliabor Tiniali in the Nagaon district. This is a picture people have been seeing for the last few years, with no development discerned. Sources attributed the tardy progress of work on the flyover to construction firms.

This has compelled National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to invite a fresh tender for the construction of the balance work of the four-laning of the section from Rangagara to Kaliabor Tiniali of NH-37 (Old) under SARDP-NE. The flyover is part of the package regarding this work.

Way back in January 2017, the NHIDCL had awarded the work of the four-laning of the section from Rangagara to Kaliabor Tiniali of NH-37 (old) to M/s Simplex Infrastructure. After awarding the work, the appointment date was issued in October 2017. The total length of the project is 18.32 km. As per the original schedule, the work completion date was April 2020. It is now October 2024, and the project is yet to be completed. The total project cost was Rs 462.88 crore. As of August 2024, the physical progress of the work was 87.62%.

With the original construction firm failing to deliver the project on time, the NHIDCL has now decided to get the work finished by re-tendering and appointing a new contractor. According to the fresh tender, the cost of the balance work has been calculated at Rs 36.41 crore. As per the tender details, the completion period for the balance work has been set for six months.

