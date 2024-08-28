Assam: Demand for House Panel to Probe into Wheat Scam in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The opposition parties demanded the formation of a house committee to probe into the alleged PDS (public distribution system) wheat scam in the state. Raising the issue in the Assam assembly today, the opposition said that a huge quantity of wheat comes to the state under PDS from the central government, but the target beneficiaries do not get flour in their fair price shops. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranjeet Dass informed the House that the deputy commissioners reported the government that the beneficiaries do not want flour, and that has led the government to seek more rice instead of wheat.

