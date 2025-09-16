Assam: Demand for ST status, CM says protest is no solution

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting to the massive agitation in the Tinsukia district by the Moran community in support of their demand for ST status, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the agitators should know that protest is not the solution. He said that often protests delay the process of fulfilling demands.

A few days ago, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) led a massive torchlight procession in support of their demand for ST status. Moran bodies imposed a trade blockade since morning on Monday. The outcome is such that 100s of loaded trucks remained stranded on the Makum-Forland Road.

The Chief Minister said, "We've already assured the six communities of tabling the report on granting ST status to them in the coming Assembly session. We've also let them know that the government is going with a positive mindset on the ST issue. They should wait for the report. If they are not satisfied with the report, they may go for protests. I reiterate, protest is no solution. Only dialogue can solve issues."

The Moran community perceives a historical denial of constitutional safeguards. The community feels ST recognition is essential for preserving their identity, culture and development rights.

