Assam: DHS barred from making transfers of Grade III and IV staff for 2 years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Health Service (DHS) has been barred from making any transfer and posting of its Grade III and IV employees for a period of two years, unless 'explicitly approved' by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

This was announced in a recent office memorandum. The decision was taken after it was observed that some healthcare services have been affected following the transfers and postings of Grade-III and Grade-IV staff carried out by the Directorate in the period between April and September 2024.

"The government has reviewed the recent transfers and postings of Grade-III and Grade-IV staff carried out by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) during the period from April 2024 to September 2024. It has been observed that some transfers have apparently affected healthcare services," the memorandum stated.

In order to ensure 'equitable distribution of human resources and maintain uninterrupted healthcare services' across all establishments, the DHS issued the following directive:

"No further transfers and posting of its Grade-III and IV staff shall be carried out by DHS for the next two years unless explicitly approved by the Health and Family Welfare Department."

