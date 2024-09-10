Assam: Dibrugarh Police Declares Sumi and Tarkik Borah ‘Most Wanted’

Our Bureau

Dibrugarh/Guwahati: Dibrugarh police declared Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and two others believed to be Sumi’s brother and sister-in-law as ‘most wanted’ on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy said, “We have issued notices against Sumi Borah and her husband and two others to appear before us but after serving the notice also they didn’t appear. So, we have declared ‘most wanted’. The case of Bishal Phukan was already transferred to CID’s special investigation team”.

”We have arrested two persons in connection with the case and 18 bank accounts of Bishal Phukan were seized. We have issued a look out against the absconders. Based on the evidence we are verifying everything,” Dibrugarh SP said.

Meanwhile, Assam Police continues in several parts of the state and even in some parts of neighboring Meghalaya after suspicion of the couple hiding in the state came to light. Assam Police conducted a co-ordinated search with Meghalaya Police in multiple locations of the state including Cherrapunji. The search was conducted in Cherrapunji after her location was tracked to Cherrapunji, but the same became untrackable after sometime.

After Meghalaya, speculations are that the couple have fled to Nepal, although no concrete evidence have been found in this regard.

Meanwhile, another accused of a similar scam, Sapnanil Das was presented before the Court, which sent him to judicial custody. Two bank accounts used by him to carry out transactions have also been flagged by the police, and letters have been sent to the respective banks seeking details of the transactions performed through these bank accounts.

