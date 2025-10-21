Assam: Diphu Market Fire Destroys Shops, Property Worth Lakhs Lost

Diphu: A massive fire broke out in Diphu Market early on 21 October, destroying three shops and causing significant property damage. The affected establishments include a hardware store, a paan shop, and a biscuit bakery.

Local traders and residents rushed to the scene and attempted to control the blaze before fire tenders arrived. Despite their efforts, the flames spread rapidly, completely gutting the three shops. Firefighters later managed to bring the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby stalls and residences.

Authorities estimate the losses to be worth several lakh rupees. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, though officials have launched