Assam: Disease claims 3 kids at Geleky in Sivasagar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Sivasagar: Amid the outbreak of Japanese encephalitis, which caused panic after the floods, the sudden death of three children at Geleky in Sivasagar district has created a furore. According to sources, a team of doctors, after receiving information about the sudden deaths of three children, arrived at the Sonapur Rasi line in Geleky. The medical team from the Geleky Primary Health Centre also conducted a health check-up on all the locals. But it is not yet clear what led to the tragic deaths of the three children. Of the three children who died, one was six years old, and the other was eight years old. On the other hand, the third child who died was reported as specially abled.

Meanwhile, five people from the same village are still undergoing treatment at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital. Among them are two children.

The medical authorities have been raising awareness among the people of the area, have also appealed to the people of Geleky not to panic.

