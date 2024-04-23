Assam: Dispur allays fears linked to Kamakhya access corridor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government responded to the Gauhati High Court’s order in the PIL on ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor,’ by stating that the proposed corridor’s construction will not pose any harm to the Nilachal Hills or the ancient temple structures.

The historical Kamakhya temple is located on Nilachal Hills and is considered a revered ‘Shakti peeth’ in the country.

The Gauhati High Court had instructed the state government to respond to the PIL on ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor,’ which sought a direction from the court to the respondents, including the state government, not to proceed on the construction work without obtaining requisite prior approval and clearances from the Archaeology Department under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The order to the government was issued regarding a PIL filed by Gitika Bhattacharya and 12 others seeking an appropriate writ, order, or direction to the respondents to issue a whitepaper regarding the proposed corridor. The petitioners also wanted assurance that the construction of the proposed corridor would not cause any damage, demolish, or cause any obstruction or destruction to the ancient structure of the ‘shakti’ temple.

On the earlier date of hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted two weeks’ time to the state government to file its response. At the end of two weeks’ time, the government filed its report, allaying fears of any destruction to the heritage structure or the hill it stands on.

In the instant hearing, the state government sought to allay any fears regarding the construction of the access corridor, which will be an alternate route to the Kamakhya temple. The government refuted claims opposing the corridor and dismissed them as baseless and driven by commercial interests. The HC also gave two weeks’ time to the petitioners to review and respond to the government’s report.

