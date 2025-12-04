Assam: Dispur asks DCs to conduct survey of lands in labour lines

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has asked the district commissioners (DCs) to conduct a survey of the labour line lands in the tea gardens of the state under their jurisdictions. The move is to provide land pattas to tea workers in the labour lines where they have been living for generations.

The Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with the DCs concerned. The government has decided to constitute a four-member committee in each of the tea gardens to help tea workers fill up their application forms properly for land pattas. The process of handing over labour line lands to the government by the tea gardens will begin as soon as the governor gives his assent to the recently passed Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holding (Amendment) Act, 2025. This will enable the government to allot lands to the tea workers.

The survey of the labour lines will be in phases, as the state has around 800 tea gardens. The government has asked the DCs to complete the survey as soon as possible so as to ensure handing of land pattas to the tea workers in time.

According to sources, the process of providing land pattas to the tea workers may begin from the government-owned ATC gardens, as the lands of these gardens are under the state government.

A section of tea gardens said that the move lacks clarity, as the government has not yet intimated anything to them in detail. The process involves vast areas of land, they said.

