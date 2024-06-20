Assam: Dispur to complete delimitation of Gaon Panchayats by September 15

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats and Blocks will be completed by September 15, so that the Panchayat elections can be held by November.

On Wednesday, the cabinet took a decision to complete the delimitation of Gaon Panchayats and Anchalik Panchayats by August 30. The delimitation process for Gaon Panchayats and Blocks will be completed by September 15, the cabinet also decided.

At present, there are 2202 Gaon Panchayats, 185 Anchalik Panchayats, 21 Zila Parishads, and 239 Blocks.

The cabinet meeting today took another decision to boost sports and identify talented upcoming sportspersons. For this, youth clubs will be set up in every LAC. Each club will get a financial allocation of Rs 5 lakh for infrastructure development and Rs 10 lakh for equipment purchases. The equipment will be purchased by a committee headed by the DC concerned.

