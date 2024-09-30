Assam: Dispur to construct tea gardens roads with NABARD funds

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Through funding from the National Bank For Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), the state government has decided to construct roads in tea gardens across the state. Roads in tea gardens were not properly maintained earlier, but now the government has decided to go for phase-wise development of the roads in the tea gardens.

The state government is going to construct the tea garden roads under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)-XXX of NABARD for the year 2024-25, with an amount of Rs 189 crore. The tea garden roads will be constructed in 14 districts in the state—Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. For the construction of the tea garden roads, the government has divided the work into 156 packages. The highest number of packages are in Dibrugarh district with 84 such packages, followed by Biswanath with 24, Cachar with 19, and Udalguri with 12, among others.

The government has set a completion target of 9 months for the roads. PWD (roads), on behalf of the government, has already called for bids for the packages.

Earlier, the state government had constructed roads in tea garden areas under a scheme named Mukhya Mantrir Pakipath Nirman Aachani. Most of them are paved roads constructed by the state PWD.

