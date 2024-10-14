Assam: DoNER Reviews Expenditure by Non-Exempted Ministries, Departments

Rs. 312 cr released for schemes in NE states

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is concerned about the fund utilization by some of the non-exempted Ministries and Departments. This was reflected in an office memorandum (O.M.) of DoNER dated October 7, 2024.

According to the O.M., a review meeting of 11 non-exempted Ministries and Departments with expenditures of less than 25% in the first quarter of the current financial year (2024-25) was held in September 2024. The meeting was held to review the actions taken by non-exempted Ministries and Departments concerning new schemes and projects formulated for the NER under 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) with four non-exempted Ministries and Departments and eight NE States.

There are currently 52 non-exempted ministries and departments that have to earmark at least 10% of their annual budget for the NE region. The expenditure of the non-exempted Ministries and Departments is subject to review by the DoNER from time to time.

The O.M. further stated that a two-day workshop was held on September 12 and 13, 2024, on “Capacity Building on Portals of MDoNER” at NEC Shillong in Meghalaya. All the participants were trained to enter details of projects or schemes digitally on these portals. Interactive sessions and hands-on sessions were held on Poorvottara Sampark Setu, Poorvottar Vikas Setu, the SAMBHAV dashboard, MDoNER-PM Gati Shakti Portal, and the 10% GBS Project Monitoring system. This will enable DoNER to monitor and issue advisories to the NE states and Ministries or Departments concerned for optimal utilization of resources.

During September 2024, funds amounting to Rs. 312.09 crore were released to the NE states under various schemes being implemented by the MDoNER.

A meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC) of DoNER was held last month. In this meeting, in-principle recommendations for nine projects and events worth Rs. 423.54 crore were made under various schemes of MDoNER for the NE Region.

