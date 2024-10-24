Assam: Dredging of Brahmaputra on cards to make river navigable in Majuli

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government is going to dredge the Brahmaputa river canals to make them navigable in Majuli. Ferry services have been suspended between Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli and Nematighat in Jorhat due to a drastic fall in the water level of the river.

The residents of Majuli and visitors to the tourist spot have been in trouble due to the suspension of ferry services between Kamalabari Ghat and Nematighat.

Since the river island has a big land area, it has another parghat at Aphalamukh on the other side of Kamalabari Ghat. Ferry services between Aphalamukh and Nematighat are operational. However, the rush of passengers and the meandering riverine and land routes have made the situation very difficult for both local people and tourists. At a time when the Raax Festival is around the corner, slated for mid-November, the hiccup in ferry services has made the local people a worried lot.

State Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta, senior IWT (Inland Water Transport) officials, and the district commissioners of Jorhat and Majuli districts took stock of the situation on the spot today. The minister visited the sites where the water level of the mighty river has fallen very low. He discussed ways and means to make the river navigable with the officials to resume the ferry services between Kamalabari Ghat and Nematighat.

According to sources in the Majuli district administration, a dredger from Dibugarh is on its way to Majuli. The dredger will reach Majuli tonight or tomorrow. The dredger will be pressed into service to make the riverine routes navigable. The government is also contemplating bringing experts from outside to fix the problem. Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is closely monitoring the ferry situation in Majuli.

According to sources, riverine routes between Kamalabari and Nematighat have only one or two-foot-deep water at some stretches, a situation that usually happens at the end of November or December. This depth is not suitable for navigation of vessels.

Ferry is the only mode of communication between Majuli and Jorhat.

