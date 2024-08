A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh was transferred to Dibrugarh Central jail on Tuesday for the first time under the NDPS Act. Confirming the development, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said on Tuesday that Balwinder Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail this evening.

