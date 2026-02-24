Assam: Dust pollution behind health hazards; authorities inactive

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Runny nose, stuffy nose, post-nasal drip, breathing difficulties, etc., are the symptoms that have gripped a large number of people in the state now. The cause of these symptoms is dust pollution in the state, which exceeds the WHO’s benchmark levels.

The climate change leading to scanty rainfall, rampant construction works, etc., has raised the dust pollution level in the state. The climate change has led to changes in the weather in the state from this February. In normal conditions, the temperature in Assam ranges from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius in February. However, this February, the temperature is in the range of 30-31 degrees Celsius. To cap it all, the state hasn’t received any rainfall for the past three/four months, leading to a dusty atmosphere. The nasal and breathing problems have crept in.

A Guwahati-based doctor said, “We get complaints regarding runny nose, stuffy nose, coughing, sneezing, rashes on the skin, problems in breathing, etc. These are all-age problems. Dust allergy is one of the prime reasons behind such problems. The people must be aware of the situation and make the use of masks while going out a regular habit. “The situation may turn fatal when microscopic particles enter lungs, travel through bloodstreams, and cause profound damage to the respiratory, cardiovascular, and nervous systems.”

The situation is the worst in Guwahati due to rampant construction activities, be they of flyovers, high-rise buildings, repair of structures, etc. No authority concerned is taking any measure to control the dust flying in the air. A layer of dust has covered roads, footpaths, treetops, and other areas. The situation is the worst in the areas where works of flyover have been underway. In such a situation, the district administrations, civic bodies, construction companies, and others need to spray water to make dust settle down. However, no such activity is seen as of now. The situation has come to such a pass that a Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight from Guwahati had to land in Imphal due to dust.

Adding to the problem, many earth-carrying dumpers from hills leave a portion of their loads on the roads in Guwahati. Many construction companies have dug drains and left the soil uncovered. Such soils lead to the creation of the problem of dust pollution due to the rigorous plying of vehicles on them.

If the authorities concerned do not take proper measures to control the dust pollution, the situation will pose a bigger threat to public health in the state.

Also read: Letters to the Editor: Increasing dust and pollution in Guwahati