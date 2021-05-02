Assam Election 2021: Three-tier security in place of counting amidst pandemic today

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Amidst a three-tier security bandobast, the votes of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of the State will be counted on Sunday to decide the fates of 946 candidates in the poll fray.

CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Nitin Khade said, "Strong security measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. The linkage between the strong rooms and the counting halls will be maintained with strict security to avoid any untoward situation. There will be three-tier of security in respect of the counting venues."

Amidst the COVID-19 protocol, the counting will be in a different situation. Even though the exit poll has predicted that the BJP is enjoying an edge over the other parties, Congress is still confident of getting the majority.

Who'll have the last laugh – State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP president Atul Bora, APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Ripun Bora, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi or Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi? They all have their fingers crossed.

Interestingly, before the Assembly poll in the State, both the BJP-led coalition and the Congress-led alliance did claim to win 100+ seats. However, none of the exit polls predicted that astronomical figure for any of the two alliances.

Still, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi sticks to his claim that his party will be a factor in the formation of the next government.

Congress fielded the highest number of 95 candidates in this Assembly election in the State. It is followed by the BJP with 93 candidates, AJP with 82, Raijor Dal with 38, AGP with 29, AIUDF with 20, BPF with 12, UPPL with 8 and 380 independents.

A peep into the 2016 Assembly poll in the State shows that the BJP got 60 seats with Congress on the distant second spot with 26 seats. While the AGP had 14 seats, the AIUDF had 13 and the BPF had 12.

