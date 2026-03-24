Assam Election 2026: 840 Flying Squads Active, Know the Cash and Liquor Limits

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) now in force across Assam ahead of the Assembly Election 2026, around 840 flying squad teams have been deployed statewide and have begun checking vehicles for cash, liquor, and other valuables that could potentially be used to influence voters.

If you are travelling with significant amounts of cash or valuables, here is what you need to know.

Also Read: Rs 89,900 in cash seized at Lalpul in Dalgaon