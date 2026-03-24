Assam Election 2026: 840 Flying Squads Active, Know the Cash and Liquor Limits

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) now in force across Assam ahead of the Assembly Election 2026, around 840 flying squad teams have been deployed statewide and have begun checking vehicles for cash, liquor, and other valuables that could potentially be used to influence voters.
If you are travelling with significant amounts of cash or valuables, here is what you need to know.
Flying squads are authorised to seize cash exceeding ₹50,000 if it is found in a vehicle carrying a candidate, their agent, or party workers, and if there are grounds to believe it is intended for voter inducement.
Liquor and gift items valued at more than ₹10,000 are also liable for seizure under the MCC enforcement drive.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed officials to exercise leniency during inspections to avoid harassing ordinary members of the public.
If you are carrying cash for personal or legitimate business purposes, authorities advise carrying adequate documentation — such as proof of the source and destination of the funds. If flying squad officials are satisfied that the cash or valuables are unrelated to election activity, they can release them on the spot.
For cases where on-the-spot clearance is not given, district-level committees have been formed to independently assess whether seized cash or valuables are linked to any candidate or political party. Items found to have no election connection are likely to be returned.
The scale of past seizures gives a sense of what enforcement teams are up against.
During the Assam Assembly Election 2021, flying squads seized cash, liquor, and other items worth a combined ₹122 crore — of which cash alone accounted for ₹27 crore and liquor for ₹62 crore.
By the time of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, that figure had jumped to ₹210 crore in total seizures across the state.
With polling scheduled for April 9, enforcement activity is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the campaign period reaches its peak.