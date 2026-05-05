Assam Election Vote Share: BJP Leads Congress by 8% as Gap Widens Since 2021

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There’s around eight percent difference in the votes polled by the BJP and the opposition parties. The gap has widened since the last Assembly elections in 2021.

As per the information shared by the ECI this evening, the BJP got 37.81% of the total votes polled in the state, while the Congress managed to get 29.84%. The BJP contested 90 LACs, as compared to 99 by the Congress.

The BJP’s alliance partners, AGP, got a share of 6.47%, and BPF got 3.73% of the votes in this election. AGP fielded candidates in 26 LACs while BPF contested in 11. Some of the other parties got the share of votes in the election as follows: AIUDF 5.46%, UPPL 2.29%, TMC 0.89%, JMM 1.16%, and others 10.17%. Until this evening, the share of votes registered in the NOTA category was 1.23%.

The figures quoted are subject to change.

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