Assam Electricity Regulator Keeps Power Tariff Unchanged for 2026-27

The AERC said it arrived at the decision after carefully considering all representations, written submissions, and issues raised by respondents, as well as requests from power utilities.

The commission stated that it took "utmost care" to balance the interests of both consumers and utilities in arriving at its tariff order for the financial year 2026-27.

The move will come as a relief to domestic and commercial electricity consumers across Assam, who had been awaiting the regulator's annual tariff review.