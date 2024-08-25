Assam: Encroachment in tribal belt leads to National Highway blockade at Sonapur

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/SONAPUR: The Assam government is taking measures to protect tribal belts and blocks in the state, and so are a section of people of doubtful nationalities out to encroach upon land in such belts and blocks.

Encroachment into tribal belts and blocks continues unabated in the state. The Sonapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati witnessed a sensation today concerning encroachment, leading the protestors to block the national highway.

For quite some time, houses of people of doubtful nationalities continued to spring up at Kachutoli under the tribal belt in Sonapur. A few days ago, the people of the locality caught a few people of doubtful nationalities going to the area with household goods. The local people informed the police of the development. The police rushed to the spot and dismantled the houses of some brokers who brought people from other areas for illegal settlement there.

The local people stayed put on their demand that the administration evict all illegal settlers from the area. When their demand was not met, they came out today and blocked the national highway for about an hour.

Armed with banners and placards, the demonstrators voiced their growing concerns with slogans like 'protect our tribal heritage', 'end illegal settlements', and 'stop land brokers now'.

A person who took part in the NH blockade today said, "This is more than just a fight for land. This is about preserving our identity, our heritage, and securing our future. People of doubtful nationalities have been coming to the Sonapur area slowly. Even some of them have power connections and IAY houses. We keep informing the district administration of this. If such people are not evicted now, they will be a threat to us in the near future."

The Kamrup (M) DC and the SP rushed to the spot. The DC assured the protesters that the administration would continue the eviction drive.

At a time when the cabinet, in its last meeting, decided to create micro-tribal belts and blocks for the protection of the land of indigenous people of the state, people of doubtful nationality continued to encroach upon tribal lands in the state. A section of people have set up industries, including cement factories, on the tribal belt in the Sonapur area by taking an out-of-the-way policy.

According to official records, thousands of bighas of land belonging to tribal belts and blocks are still under encroachment in the state. As much as 25,000 bighas of land in tribal belts in the Chhaigaon areas, 20,000 bighas in North Lakhimpur, 12,000 bighas in Murkokseleng in Dhemaji, 14,000 bighas in Sadia, 30,000 bighas in Goalpara, etc. have been under encroachment.

According to sources, the previous government de-notified several bighas of land in tribal belts and blocks and gave settlement there to non-tribal people.

