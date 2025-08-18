Assam: Eviction Drive Starts in Biswanath District

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Continuing its eviction operation against the encroachers on government lands in the state, the administration started an eviction drive in Biswanath on Sunday amidst tight security. The district administration had earlier sent eviction notices to 307 families of Non-k Japoriguri village under Biswanath Revenue Circle on August 1 to vacate the 175 bigha of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land within 15 days. It is to be noted that these people had been occupying the government’s lands for many years.

Earlier, the encroached land was divided into four zones for smooth conduct of the eviction process. Two additional district commissioners were deployed to oversee the operation, while six magistrates were deployed for maintaining law and order. Around 20 excavators, 10 tractors, and several light vehicles to transport police personnel were used in the operation. More than 1,000 Assam police personnel were deployed in the encroached area to avert any possible untoward incident.

However, the families already vacated the area, with many dismantling their own houses after receiving the eviction notice from the administration. The remaining houses were demolished by the administration on Sunday. The eviction process will continue tomorrow.

“The eviction drive went on peacefully. A total of 309 families encroached upon 175 bigha of land. Notices were issued to them on August 1 to vacate within 15 days. The cleared land will be used for an afforestation drive with the help of Social Forestry,” an official said.

Locals said that the people of this village used to live in a village called Balidubi earlier and that they had come to this place about 40 years ago and set up the village, encroaching upon the government land. Significantly, government roads, houses, the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, and panchayat schemes were implemented in the village.

Meanwhile, the evicted people were hopeful of getting rehabilitation packages from the government.

