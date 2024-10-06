Assam Farmers Get Rs 403 Crore Under PM Kishan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Under the PM Kisan Scheme, as many as 18.80 lakh farmers of Assam received Rs 403 crore in the form of the 18th installment of the scheme today.

Under this scheme, a small and marginal farmer gets Rs 6,000 in three equal installments yearly. The government released the 17th installment of the scheme on June 18, 2024. This installment benefitted over 9.5 crore farmers across the country. The government has borne an expenditure of Rs 20,000 crore for the 18th installment of the scheme.

Virtually taking part in the ceremonial release of the 18th PM Kishan installment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, "This scheme will make the farmers of Assam financially well off. We're monitoring the implementation of this scheme so as not to let any eligible farmers be left out. At the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the number of beneficiary farmers in the 18th installment of the scheme has increased to 18.80 lakh from 6.15 lakh in the 13th installment. The 17th installment of this scheme paid Rs 381 crore to 17.49 lakh farmers in the state."

