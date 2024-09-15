Assam: Female MGNREGA workers avail more person days now

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The participation of women in schemes under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in Assam has witnessed an upsurge. Female workers have availed more than 50% of total person days allotted to them.

The facts regarding this have been disclosed by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD). In the financial year (FY) 2020-21, the total person days generated were 911.53 lakh, out of which women participated in 44.08%; in FY 2021-22, the total person days generated was 915.85 lakh and women featured in 47.57%; in FY 2022-23, days generated were 788 lakh, and women accounted for 47.52% in claiming them.

In 2023-24 FY, the women's participation was 50.59% against the total of 875.61 lakh person days generated. Moreover, till the first week of September 2024, against the 295.04 total person days generated under MGNREGA, the involvement of women workers was 54.53%. Sources stated that the percentage of women availing of MGNREGA schemes will cross 60% by the end of the 2024-25 financial year (FY).

In Assam, during FY 2023-24, a total of 5,86,104 schemes have been completed under this flagship program of the central government. Until September 6 this year, 2,96,469 schemes have been completed in 2024-25.

A total of 66.54 lakh of job cards have been issued under MGNREGA in Assam. The total number of workers is 111.07 lakh. Of the cards issued, 38.09 lakh are active cards, with 59.96 lakh active workers under the scheme.

The vision of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA is to enhance the livelihood security of rural households across the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. The total number of houses that completed 100 days' of wage employment in 2022-23 was 21,478; in 2023-24 the number was 19,478; and until September 6 in 2024-25, the number of workers that completed 100 days' of wage employment is 1,304.

Also Read: Assam reflects a dismal picture of job generation under MGNREGA (sentinelassam.com)