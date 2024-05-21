Assam finance department to release funds for victims’ compensation, Gauhati High Court told

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court was informed today that the state Law Department will submit a proposal regarding funds that are required for the purpose of disbursing to the victims under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012. It was submitted that, following the submission of the requisition from the Law Department, the Finance Department will consider the same and will take effective steps for the release of the requisite funds to be disbursed to the victims.

This was revealed before the division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam during the hearing of the case (PIL/7/2024) filed by Sandeep Chamaria.

During the hearing, B. Gogoi, the counsel appearing for the Finance Department, submitted that during the joint meeting held between the Finance Department and the Law Department, it was agreed that the Law Department shall submit a proposal regarding funds required for the purpose of disbursing to the victims under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012. It was submitted that after submission of the requisition from the Law Department, the Finance Department will take effective steps for the release of the requisite funds.

Earlier, the HC stated that a ‘very sorry state of affairs’ in the state government was apparent after it emerged that compensation to victims amounting to more than Rs 24 crore has not been paid under the Assam Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012, due to a lack of coordination between the Home and Finance departments.

The writ petition filed by Chamaria in the public interest raised concerns about the non-payment of compensation to the victims under the Scheme of 2012. An affidavit was also filed on behalf of the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), wherein it was stated that as of February 17, 2024, an amount of around Rs 24,16,18,032 was required for the victim compensation fund in Assam.

It was pointed out by the counsel appearing for the ASLSA that the state government has not provided any funds to be disbursed to the victims for the financial years 2019–20 to 2022–23. However, in the year 2023, an amount of only Rs. 9 crore was provided for disbursing compensation amongst the victims under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

In the instant hearing, Gogoi, the counsel for the Finance Department, prayed for two weeks’ time to do the needful for the release of the requisite funds. The court directed the matter to be listed next on June 10, 2024.

