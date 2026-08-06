Assam Flood Relief: Humanity Shines Through Acts of Generosity

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Individuals, NGOs, charitable trusts, religious institutions, community groups, influencers, student organizations and others turned generosity incarnates, plunging into relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flash floods that devastated four Upper Assam districts - Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat. This spontaneous response transcended geography, religion, caste and profession. The government undoubtedly fulfilled its responsibilities from the outset, providing assistance to those affected in accordance with established regulations, offering both cash and kind. What the humanitarian organisations did at the time of distress remained etched on the minds of the affected people and the general public in Assam.

Industrialists, including Nita Ambani and Gautam Adani; actors Kartik Aryan, Ayushman Khurana, and Alia Bhatt; influencers including Triggered Insan, Carry Minati, Aryan Kelvin, and others donated huge amounts to the CM's Relief Fund. On the other hand, Global Sikh, Sachkhand Foundations, Hemkut Foundations, Physics Wala founder Alakh Pandey, All India Kinnar Samaj; social activist Hussain Mansoori; Badruddin Ajmal; Maulana Mustaq Anfar; and others got physically involved in the rescue and relief operation.

Actor Randeep Hooda teamed up with Global Sikhs and took active part in the relief and rescue operation. Actor Salman Khan also helped the affected people in collaboration the NGO, Global Sikhs.

Apart from them, various local groups, including Dolli Chetia Phukan, Yesfix of Dibrugarh, Samoi Gogoi, and others rendered exemplary services to help the flood affected people.

Ananya Birla, a business woman and daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, camped for four days in the flood-affected areas. She reached the affected families with her team and distributed relief materials, staying away from publicity. She said, "It's my duty to help people in distress."

Actor Randeep Hooda stayed for three days in flood-affected areas. He said, "What I have seen is heart-wrenching. I extended what I can. I believe everyone should extend help to those affected."

A member of Sachkhand Foundations that worked day in, day out to help the affected people said, "We faced several problems as we don't know the local language. We took some local people with to work day and night. It's very difficult to work on the field. However, we could defy all odds and extended relief materials as we could."

Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey was in flood affected areas for several days. He said, "I did as much as I could with the help of the local people. I feel satisfied to be able to stand by people in distress. We provided all necessities, right from edibles, books, bags, wearing clothes, and whatnot. What we did is not to publicise our organization. We did it on humanitarian ground."

An individual from West Bengal distributed 500 cylinder-stoves among the needy families. Some organizations distributed items like folding beds, mattresses, sanitary items, fodder for livestock, etc.

Members of the Kinnar Samaj came from Siliguri. They distributed relief materials for 1,000 families. The head of All India Kinnar Samaj said, "We felt happy to be with the flood-affected people of Assam at their time of distress. We're ready to extend help in the future also, if the need arises."

Dolly Chetia Phukan from Jagun worked tremendously hard, removing silt and debris from houses and their premises. She came with an excavator that she herself drove. She was busy in removing debris, mud and silt from naamghars, verandas of houses and premises.

Dibrugarh-based NGO Yesfix offered labour services for cleaning houses.

Some other local organizations offered services in erecting bamboo houses as temporary shelters for the affected people. A group of barbers, comprising Assamese youth, rendered their hair-cutting services.

The role that social media played in this flood in Assam will remain as a sheer example of social integrity. When disaster struck, it was not only government and institutions that respond, it was an entire society that rose together - proving that in Assam, hope is rebuilt not only with the bricks and rods, but with humanity itself.

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