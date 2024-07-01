Assam: Flood situation deteriorates, two more die; IMD predicts more rainfall

Water released from Kurishu Dam creates panic in Barpeta

OUR BUREAU

Guwahati/Barpeta: The IMD has again issued a red alert for the districts of Nalbari and Karbi Anglong for July 1, with more rainfall predicted till July 4, even as the flood situation deteriorated after rainfall over Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Two more deaths were also reported from Dhemaji district, taking the total death toll in floods to 34.

A special weather bulletin by the Indian Metereological Department’s (IMD) Regional Metereological Centre at Guwahati predicted a continuation of enhanced rainfall activity over Assam from June 30 to July 4, 2024.

According to the bulletin on the current meteorological conditions, “A trough runs from west Assam to north Odisha between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong Southerly/South-Westerly winds in the lower levels, widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during June 30th-4th July, 2024, along with isolated extremely heavy rain very likely over Assam during 30th June to 1st July 2024.”

The forecast for July 1 says that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain along with isolated extremely heavy rain very likely to occur over Nalbari and Karbi Anglong districts.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and isolated heavy rain is very likely to occur over Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Biswanath, Tinsukia, and Dima Hasao districts.

The Met Office also predicted that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and thunderstorms with lightning and isolated heavy rain are very likely to occur over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, Tanulpur, Kamrup, Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in most places, while thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over South Salmara, Kamrup (M), Majuli, Charaideo, and districts. it added.

Meanwhile, the flood situation worsened over the last 24 hours, and a CWC bulletin said the following rivers were flowing above Danger Level: Brahmaputra (Dibrugarh), Brahmaputra (Neamatighat), Dikhou (Sivasagar), Jia-Bharali (Nt Road Crossing), Beki (Road Bridge), and Kushiyara (Karimganj).

As of date, 671 villages in the 12 districts of Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat were still affected by floods.

The latest round of floods was described by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) as the second wave of floods in the state.

According to ASDMA, a total of 2,26,186 people were affected in 12 districts, and as many as 2,593 people are taking shelter in 44 relief camps.

Heavy rainfall in Arunachal has resulted in NH 15 near Dhemaji being submerged, and floods have also affected Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The Jorhat-Majuli ferry service has been suspended by IWT due to an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra.

Our Barpeta Correspondent adds:

Though the flood situation of Barpeta district has improved last few days, Again the flood water of Barpeta district is supposed be deteriorated due to incessant rain and again Bhutan Government has started releasing water of the Kurishu dam. Already the flood has affected Sarthebari,Kayakuchi, Bhaktardava area of the district in the first flood. Till now most of the flood victims are in the relief camps. Again, the release of water from Kurishu dam will surely flood these villages and will create havoc. According to the report of the District Disaster Management due to incessant rain during last few days in Bhutan the water level of Kurishu, Manas and Bumthangshu river overflowed and Bhutan government had to release water. As per the report today at 8 am 1206.10 cubic metre, 9 am 110 cubic metre, 10 am 1138.35 cubic metre, 11 am 1100.87 cubic metre, 12 noon 999.03 cubic metre, 1 pm 1062.27 cubic metre, and at 2 pm 1152.13 cubic metre water. have been released by Bhutan government. The Disaster management department of Barpeta stated that if above 1000 cubic metre releases from Kurishu dam, there is the chance of flood havoc in lower Assam .Barpeta district administration is getting ready for any rescue with the SDRF and NDRF team and warned the riverside residents to be alert for the flood.

