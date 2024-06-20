Assam: Flood situation further worsens; nearly three lakh people affected

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Due to incessant rains in the last few days over the state as well as the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, the flood situation has further worsened, leading to damage to several roads, bridges, culverts, embankments, etc. Landslides have also occurred due to the heavy rainfall witnessed in several places, including Karimganj. Five deaths due to the landslide in Karimganj were reported.

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 979 villages in 19 districts were affected by the floods as of date. The districts still affected are Kamrup, South Salmara, Goalpara, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Karimganj, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Biswanath, Barpeta, Cachar, Baksa, Bajali, and Sonitpur.

Karimganj district is the worst affected, with 280 villages affected, followed by Nalbari district, with 109 villages inundated by flood waters. A total of 2,96,384 people have been affected by the floods. The most people affected are in Karimganj, with 1,04,517 people suffering in the floods.

Until today, 81 relief camps have been set up, where a total of 12,166 inmates are taking shelter.

The total crop area affected is 3326 hectares.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Kopili River is still flowing above the danger level at Kampur.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains also resulted in a huge tree uprooted by the National Highway at Burapahar, falling on top of the road. Road traffic on the busy highway was suspended for some time. Later, the forest department cut away the tree, clearing the NH for traffic.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department issued a fresh alert, predicting the continuation of enhanced rainfall activity over Assam during June 19–23, 2024.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of IMD said in its bulletin: A cyclonic circulation is seen lying over northeast Bangladesh and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A trough in lower tropospheric westerlies is seen running roughly along Long. 88°E to the north of Lat. 22°N between 1.5 & 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong southerly and south-westerly winds in the lower levels, widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during June 19–23, 2024.

The prediction for June 20 says: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang , Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon districts. And heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bajali, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, and Cachar districts, and thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rain are very likely to occur over West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji , Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts. Thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely to occur at isolated places over Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Marigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinisukia districts.

Also Read: Assam: State floods turning critical; toll rises to 26 (sentinelassam.com)