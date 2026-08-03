Assam floods claim 85 lives as death toll rises, thousands still affected across five districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to the latest flood report from ASDMA, 3 (three) more human lives were confirmed lost in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll in floods has reached 85. The three deaths were confirmed in the Sivasagar district, with 2 (two) more reported missing in the same district.

As of Sunday evening, there are 5 (five) flood-affected districts- Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Dhemaji. A population of 1,36,203 remain affected in 335 villages in 21 revenue circles.

Meanwhile, the Dhansiri River is flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh in the Golaghat district, the report stated.

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