Assam: Floods claim five more lives in Cachar district

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The floods in Assam claimed another 5 lives in Cachar district. Rivers flowing above danger level are Kopili and Kushiyara. 4.23 lakh people on 10 districts are still affected by the flood waters. 240 relief camps have been opened till now, with 32,000 inmates sheltered in them. Roads and infrastructure in 10 districts have been heavily damaged. On the other hand, urban floods claimed the death of one person in Kamrup (metro) district.

